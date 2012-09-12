ASUNCION, Sept 11 Striker Salomon Rondon scored
twice to give Venezuela a 2-0 away win over Paraguay in the
Defensores del Chaco cauldron in a World Cup qualifier on
Tuesday.
Venezuela, looking to reach their first World Cup finals,
have left 2010 quarter-finalists Paraguay with very little
chance of making it to their fourth tournament in a row in
Brazil in 2014.
The Venezuelans have 11 points from eight matches while
Paraguay are bottom of the nine-nation standings with four.
Rondon latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from
midfielder Cesar Gonzalez to score from the right on the stroke
of halftime and set Venezuela on their way to their first win in
a qualifier in Asuncion.
The striker scored again in the 68th when Paraguay keeper
Justo Villar punched a free kick in his six-yard box and the
ball came back off defender Paulo da Silva to Rondon who steered
it into the net.
Venezuela's young goalkeeper Daniel Hernandez played his
part in the victory with good saves from Oscar Cardozo, who also
hit the post early in the match, Jonathan Fabbro and Nelson
Haedo Valdez.
