ASUNCION May 15 Paraguay have been forced to
name an injury-weakened side for their 2014 World Cup qualifier
at Bolivia next month.
Benfica striker Oscar Cardozo, the joint leading scorer in
the Portuguese league this season, was the most notable absentee
along with Roque Santa Cruz.
Midfielders Edgar Barreto and Dario Veron and defender
Antolin Alcaraz were also left out due to injury, while Borussia
Dortmund striker Lucas Barrios and Juventus midfielder Marcelo
Estigarribia were surprisingly overlooked by coach Francisco
Arce.
The coach said most of the squad would travel to La Paz on
Thursday to adapt to the high altitude ahead of the June 9 tie.
The Hernando Siles stadium is the world's highest
international venue at 3,600 metres above sea level and Arce
said his team selection would depend on who adapted best to the
unusual conditions.
Paraguay, World Cup quarter-finalists in South Africa two
years ago, have made a sluggish start to the 2014 campaign with
only four points from their opening four games and are seventh
in the nine-team table.
However, they are only three points behind leading trio
Uruguay, Argentina and Venezuela.
Bolivia prop up the table with only one point.
Goalkeepers: Justo Villar (Estudiantes), Diego Barreto
(Cerro Porteno), Antony Silva (Deportes Tolima), Joel Silva
(Guarani)
Defenders: Ricardo Mazzacote (Nacional-Asuncion), Tomas
Bartomeus (Guarani), Aureliano Torres (Toluca), Elvis Marecos
(Guarani), Paulo Da Silva (Real Zaragoza), Adalberto Roman
(Palmeiras), Julio Manzur (Guaraní), Luis Cardozo (Cerro
Porteno)
Midfielders: Jorge Nunez (Once Caldas), Hernan Perez
(Villarreal), Marcos Riveros (Nacional-Asuncion), Fidencio
Oviedo (Cerro Porteno), Cristian Riveros (Kayserispor), Eric
Ramos (Rubio Nu), Jorge Mendoza (Guarani), Eduardo Aranda
(Olimpia) Osvaldo Martínez (Atlante)
Forwards: Nelson Haedo (Rubin Kazan), Pablo Zeballos
(Olimpia), Edgar Benitez (Cerro Porteno), Jose Ortigoza (Sol de
America), Lorenzo Melgarejo (Pacos de Ferreira), Luis Caballero
(Olimpia)
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis)