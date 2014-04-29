TEGUCIGALPA, April 29 Honduras's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Noel Valladares (Olimpia) Age 37; 120 caps. Team captain and at 37, the oldest and most experienced member of the squad playing at his second World Cup finals. The 1.80 metres tall Valladares, who has played his whole career at Olimpia, is also considered the best goalkeeper in Honduras in 20 years. Off the field, he keeps himself to himself.

Donis Escober (Olimpia) Age 34; 25 caps. Agile, athletic and a rarity in Honduran football with good command of his area, he is a tested and long-time understudy for Valladares. He could take over in the Olimpia goal and do the same in the national team at the finals.

Jose Mendoza (Marathon) Age 25; 1 cap. Mendoza might be the top choice if coach Luis Fernando Suarez were to begin grooming a young goalkeeper for international competition. He played at the 2012 Summer Olympics with the under-23 team and made his senior debut in the qualifier against Canada.

Defenders:

Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) Age 31; 102 caps. Centre-back for his country who plays at left back for his Premier League club. While known for his versatility, consistency and experience, the veteran has had a rocky campaign at Hull this year and manager Steve Bruce, who brought him to Wigan Athletic in 2008, said his mistakes had cost the team. However he made no mistake with one of the most famous goals in England in the last few years, when he scored for a free-kick inside his own half against Stoke City in December 2009.

Victor Bernardez (San Jose Earthquake) Age 32; 75 caps. A hulking, experienced defender who moved to MLS in 2011 from Belgian champions Anderlecht and was named to the MLS Best XI in 2012. At San Jose, he is part of a backline with an impressive defensive record for the final part of the 2013 season. Known by his nickname "Muma."

Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) Age 28; 66 caps. One of Honduras's strong points is their attacking down the left flank with Izaguirre, a good winger who likes to cut inside into the box but can also deliver a good cross. The Celtic full back is reported to want to stay with the Scottish Premier League club, where he is under contract until next year. In 2010-11, Izaguirre was named the League's player of the year.

Brayan Beckeles (Olimpia) Age 29; 20 caps. Tall right back heading to his first World Cup. His first and only goal for the national team proved to be a crucial one for their progression to the final of the Central American Cup last year.

Juan Carlos Garcia (Wigan Athletic) Age 26; 31 caps. In mid-2013, Garcia became the latest Honduran to sign with Wigan. His favored position is left back but he has also played as a defensive midfielder. His sole international goal to date was a remarkable bicycle kick against the U.S. in a qualifier.

Arnold Peralta (Rangers) Age 25; 20 caps. Signing with the Glasgow team in 2013, the 2012 Olympic Games player is looking to get exposure in Brazil and then start looking at other offers. Before deciding on Rangers, he had several offers at home and abroad, and has said he is keen to play in more countries. An injury in mid-April will be closely monitored.

Midfielders:

Wilson Palacios (Stoke City) Age 29; 92 caps. One of the strongest players in the Honduran side, Palacios has played for several English teams since 2007 and was the product of a 12.0 million pounds transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. But he seems to have stalled lately at Stoke. This modest man has been described as a water carrier and midfield destroyer rolled into one. His younger brother Edwin, then 14, was kidnapped in 2007 and later found murdered. Another brother Jerry plays alongside him in the national team.

Oscar Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo) Age 29; 92 caps. Versatile player who now has experience in the MLS, in which he was named top Latin player in 2012. He gives coach Luis Suarez options, being comfortable at right back or on the wing. His middle name comes from Polish great Zbigniew Boniek and he dreams of playing in Italy.

Jorge Claros (Motagua) Age 28; 46 caps. "The Pitbull" has been in and out of the national team since 2006 and while he has spent most of his career at Honduran giants Motagua, he was loaned to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League for 2012-13. This came after he survived a grazing gunshot wound to the head in 2011 during a carjacking in the Honduran capital.

Marvin Chavez (Colorado Rapids) Age 30. 39 caps. The stocky winger has had a tough last year and his former MLS team, the struggling San Jose Earthquake, transferred him to Colorado in January, saying "he just wasn't there for us." But his attacking style and international experience make him someone worth watching still.

Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic) Age 27; 39 caps. Espinoza has lived in the United States since he was 12, emerging from the college game and going on to play at the Kansas City Wizards before moving to England. He chose to play for Honduras rather than the U.S., where he would have had to wait for eligibility due to citizenship. He is admired in Honduras for his agility, decisiveness and passion. Also a keen snowboarder.

Edder Delgado (Real Espana) Age 27; 25 caps. Nicknamed "Camello" (The Camel), he has spent seven years at Real Espana. He went to the 2008 Olympic Games and then made his senior debut in a friendly against Haiti in 2009.

Luis Garrido (Olimpia) Age 23; 18 caps. This compact defensive midfielder who has played six seasons at Olimpia and won five national titles got international experience last year on a six-month loan to Red Star Belgrade. His stature grew in World Cup qualifying.

Andy Najar (Anderlecht) Age 20; 15 caps. After moving with his family to Virginia at the age of 13, he became a prodigy at D.C. United and was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010. Loaned to Anderlecht in 2013 for one month, he signed for a reported transfer fee of $3.0 million. Rather than wait for U.S. citizenship to play for the United States, he opted to play for his native country and went to the 2012 Olympics.

Bryan Acosta (Real Espana) Age 20; 1 cap. The youngest in the likely squad, he got his first call-up in the March friendly against Venezuela after playing for the under-21 team at the Central American Games in 2013.

Forwards:

Carlo Costly (Real Espana) Age 31; 68 caps. The swift, 1.90 metres tall striker is the team's top scorer with 30 goals and now forms a dynamic attack duo with Jerry Bengtson. But he has been dogged by injuries, like the one the one that kept him from going to South Africa in 2010. He also sat out the March 5 friendly against Venezuela with a twisted ankle, but Suarez is expecting him to be ready for Brazil. Has moved around a lot in his career to clubs in Poland, Romania, England, Mexico, Greece, the United States and China only to return home to play for Real Espana.

Jerry Bengtson (New England Revolution) Age 27; 41 caps. Tall and reedy, the 19-goal striker has shown more promise playing for Honduras than his Massachusetts team since 2012, where he suffered a goal drought in 2013. Alongside Costly, he has become one of Honduras's most consistent scorers. Team mate Wilson Palacios has called him "ice cold".

Jerry Palacios (Alajuelense) Age 32; 21 caps. Older brother of midfielder Wilson Palacios, he plays his club football in Costa Rica and is making his second appearance on the World Cup squad. His goal allowed Honduras to eke out a win over a Venezuela B-team in March.

Rony Martinez (CD Real Sociedad) Age 25; 10 caps. Nicknamed "Ronygol", he is one of the top scorers and best forwards playing in Honduras. Fast with good technique, he was a main driver in Sociedad's good showing in this year's "Clausura" tournament.

Diego Reyes (Marathon) Age 24; 2 caps. Known for his dribbling and reliable scoring at Marathon, earning the names "Crack" and "Diegol" as a result, he used to play for Sociedad, where he says Rony Martinez is a danger, and dreams of playing in Italy. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia/Mary Milliken; Editing by Rex Gowar)