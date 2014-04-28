TOKYO, April 28 Japan's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Eiji Kawashima (Standard Liege) Age 31; 53 caps. After making his debut against North Korea in 2008, Kawashima established himself as the Blue Samurai's top keeper with a fine tournament at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Plying his trade in Belgium's top flight with Standard Liege, he kept a clean sheet to help Japan beat Australia in the 2011 Asian Cup final.

Shusaku Nishikawa (Urawa Reds) Age 27; 12 caps. Long regarded as heir apparent to Kawashima, the Urawa Reds keeper was a member of Japan's Olympic team at the 2008 Beijing Games and made his full international debut the following year in a 2011 Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong.

Shuichi Gonda (FC Tokyo) Age 25; 2 caps. Regularly represented Japan at Under-20 and Under-23 levels before making his debut in 2010 against Yemen, but has been frustrated by Kawashima's iron grip on the No.1 spot. Promise was recognised with selection as Japan's first-choice keeper at the 2012 London Olympics, when Japan finished fourth.

Defenders:

Yuichi Komano (Jubilo Iwata) Age 32; 78 caps. Veteran of two World Cup campaigns who plays at right back for his club but is often employed at left back for his country. Suffered a series of injuries early in his career and is now considered more of a squad player than a starter for Japan.

Yasuyuki Konno (Gamba Osaka) Age 31; 78 caps. Solid central defender who can play any position in a back four and also as a defensive midfielder. Good in the air but not guaranteed a starting spot.

Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) Age 27; 67 caps. Starting left back who represents Japan's most potent weapon down the flank with his marauding forward runs. Fan favourite for club and country due to his inexhaustible stamina, Nagatomo is considered a key player for the Asian champions.

Maya Yoshida (Southampton) Age 25; 38 caps. Tall central defensive stalwart who has been a consistent performer in Japan's back line after quickly adapting to the physical nature of the Premier League since joining Southampton in 2012. Virtually guaranteed starter in what will be his first World Cup finals.

Masahiko Inoha (Jubilo Iwata) Age 28; 20 caps. A versatile defender who like Konno can slot in anywhere along the back line and has also enjoyed success as a holding midfielder. Made his full debut at the successful 2011 Asian Cup campaign in Qatar but has found it difficult to hold down a first team place in the national side since.

Atsuto Uchida (Schalke 04) Age 26; 65 caps. First-choice right back who has plied his trade in the Bundesliga since 2010. Fiercely determined, hard working and attack minded, Uchida will get forward as much as Nagatomo on the opposite flank and will expect to make an impact after being named in the squad for the last World Cup without getting on the pitch.

Hiroki Sakai (Hannover 96) Age 24; 15 caps. A product of the Kashiwa Reysol youth programme, Sakai is another of Japan's many attacking right backs who was named the J-League's Best Young Player in 2011. Joined Hannover a year later but has found opportunities limited at international level due to fierce competition for the right back berth.

Gotoku Sakai (VfB Stuttgart) Age 23; 12 caps. Attacking right back with a complete package of skills, Sakai moved to Stuttgart on a permanent basis in 2013 after a successful loan period with the German club. Considered an emerging star of Japanese football but likely to remain behind Uchida in the pecking order in Brazil.

Midfielders:

Yasuhito Endo (Gamba Osaka) Age 34; 140 caps. Considered the quiet man of the team, he is renowned for his passing ability and is a set-piece specialist with a dipping free kick. Won the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 2009 and became his country's highest capped player in 2012.

Keisuke Honda (AC Milan) Age 27; 53 caps. After the retirements of Hidetoshi Nakata and Shunsuke Nakamura much of the attack has been built around the bleach-blonde attacking midfielder. Player of the tournament in Japan's 2011 Asian Cup triumph, he slotted the penalty that ensured the Blue Samurai were the first team to qualify for Brazil. Moved to Italy from CSKA Moscow in January but has struggled to impose himself in Serie A.

Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United) Age 25; 54 caps. The former Borussia Dortmund player joined Manchester United in 2012 but has struggled for game time. The livewire attacking midfielder prefers to be employed just behind the strikers but Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has moved him to wide left, which has caused some friction.

Makoto Hasebe (FC Nuremberg) Age 30; 76 caps. The defensive midfielder led Japan on the field at the 2010 World Cup when goalkeeper and captain Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi fell to third choice under coach Takeshi Okada. Transferred from the Urawa Reds to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in 2008 and signed for Nuremberg in 2013 but has been hampered by a knee injury and could struggle to be fit in time for Brazil.

Kengo Nakamura (Kawasaki Frontale) Age 33; 69 caps. A playmaking midfielder, he has spent much of his international career living in the shadow of namesake Shunsuke Nakamura. A valuable squad member, he played a bit-part at the 2010 finals but is renowned for his dribbling and direct style of play. Also has a degree in English from Chuo University.

Hiroshi Kiyotake (FC Nuremberg) Age 24; 24 caps. An attacking player, Kiyotake is comfortable on either flank though prefers to play on the right. Unlike some of his more illustrious compatriots in Europe he is playing regularly for Nuremberg in the Bundesliga and media reports said he was a transfer target for Premier League side Aston Villa last season.

Hajime Hosogai (Hertha Berlin) Age 28; 26 caps. Primarily a defensive midfielder, Hosogai can also play in defence if needed. Considered a fringe player in Japan coach Zaccheroni's World Cup plans.

Forwards

Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) Age 28; 73 caps. The most experienced of Japan's forwards, Okazaki made a name for himself in 2009 when he scored 15 goals in 16 national team matches. The Mainz forward has been in prolific form in the Bundesliga and Japan will depend heavily on him to convert the chances created by the likes of Honda and Kagawa.

Yoichiro Kakitani (Cerezo Osaka) Age 24; 9 caps. Kakitani plays for Cerezo Osaka, which produced Kagawa and it was the 2013 season for his club that got him into reckoning for the national side. The highly rated 24-year-old scored 24 goals for his club last year and has been among the goals in the current season too.

Yuya Osako (TSV Munich 1860) Age 24; 7 caps. The striker was impressive and scored a goal in Japan's 2-2 draw in a friendly against the Netherlands last year. To coach Zaccheroni's delight, he moved from Japan's Kashima Antlers to Germany to join Munich 1860 in the January transfer window to boost his chances of making the World Cup squad.

Yohei Toyoda (Sagan Tosu) Age 29; 3 caps. A traditional centre forward known for his combative playing style, he is the oldest marksman in Zaccheroni's squad. Toyoda has been rewarded for his stellar form for Sagan Tosu in the J-League in recent years.

Masato Kudo (Kashiwa Reysol) Age 24; 4 caps. Kudo scored 19 goals in the J-League for Kashiwa Reysol last season, underlining his potential as a top-notch striker.

