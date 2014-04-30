MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's squad at the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers

Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) Age 28; 66 caps. For just under a decade, he has been No.1 for both club and country. Went for more than eight matches, a record, without conceding a goal for Russia (761 minutes) between June 2011 and June 2013. Despite interest from abroad, Akinfeev has stayed loyal to CSKA, the club he has been with since he was four. He is a big fan of pop music and even recorded a song with the Russian group "Ruki Vverkh!" (Hands Up).

Yury Lodygin (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 24; 1 cap. His mother is Greek, his father is Russian. Aged 10 he moved to his mother's homeland and played for Greek youth teams before a call-up to the senior squad. However, last summer Lodygin moved to Zenit and immediately became the team's first choice goalkeeper. Won his first cap last November.

Sergey Ryzhikov Rubin Kazan) Age 33; 1 cap. He has been part of the Russia set up since 2008, yet has only played one match. In 2010, Spartak Moscow offered Rubin 10 million dollars for him but the deal fell through.

Defenders

Vasili Berezutskiy (CSKA Moscow) Age 31; 75 caps. Together with Sergey Ignashevich, the duo have been a rock for both club and country in the centre of defence for almost a decade. He is not only a commanding presence in his own penalty area, but also in the opposition's and has three international goals to his credit. Known as the team's joker.

Alexey Berezutskiy (CSKA Moscow) Age 31; 51 caps. Unlike his twin brother Vasili, who is 20 minutes older, he is not a regular for either club or country. However, two seasons ago, they regularly played alongside each other in defence. Alexey is versatile and can play in the centre or on either flank.

Sergey Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) Age 34; 94 caps. Currently the most capped player in the squad and one of the most dependable defenders in Russia over the last couple of decades. Has also scored over 50 goals. A quiet man and rarely tals to the press.

Alexander Anyukov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 31; 77 caps. He has been without doubt the best Russian right back over the last decade. Joined Zenit in 2005 and has also been a regular for the national team. Lost his place at Zenit this season, but he has recently returned to the first 11. Nicknamed AN-22, a play on his surname and squad number after the first Soviet wide body planem the AN-22.

Yury Zhirkov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 30; 60 caps. He played most of his early years as a left winger, but was converted by Guus Hiddink to left back. Won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow and also won a Premier League winners medal with Chelsea. Married to Russian model, Inna Zhirkova.

Andrey Eshchenko (Anzhi Makhachkala) Age 30; 9 caps. Made a belated debut under Capello aged 28. Due to a cruciate knee ligament injury he missed most of 2013, but he has made a successful comeback and returned to the national team set-up, where he plays on the left flank and loves to get forward. One of the few Anji Makhachkala players to stay after most of the stars were sold. Famous for his tattoos.

Alexey Kozlov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 27; 8 caps. One of the new faces of Russian football. He won his first call-up in May 2013, when he was still playing for Kuban Krasnodar and just two weeks later he made his debut against Portugal, replacing Alexander Anyukov. A versatile defender who started his career in Germany, where he played amateur football.

Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow) Age 27; 19 caps. The captain and one of Spartak's key players. Made his debut for Russia under Dick Advocaat. Has been used by Capello as a left back and played in all 10 qualifiers. His twin brother Kirill is also at Spartak, but not a regular.

Vladimir Granat (Dynamo Moscow) Age 27; 4 caps. He was born in the east of Siberia and started his career as a midfielder. In 2005, moved to Dynamo Moscow and was converted to play on the left or in the centre of defence. Made his Russia debut in 2013 and is likely to go to Brazil as cover for the Berezutskiy twins and Ignashevich. His surname in Russian means pomegranate.

Midfielders

Roman Shirokov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 32; 41 caps. He took over as the Russia captain and plays in the centre of midfield. He scores his fair share of goals, while he is never shy to let his feelings be known. Has had a number of run-ins with the Zenit fans and also fell out with former head coach, Luciano Spalletti and went on loan at FC Krasnodar.

Igor Denisov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 30; 41 caps. He is the former captain of the Russian team and one of the country's best recent holding midfielders. He was a key player for Zenit, his first professional club. Denisov has a difficult temperament and left the club after falling out with the coaching staff. He is a big chess fan and even played three matches against the World Cup champion, Peter Svidler, drawing one of them.

Alexander Samedov (Lokomotiv Moscow) Age 29; 14 caps. Lokomotiv's excellent 2013-14 form has a lot to do with Samedov's displays. Under Fabio Capello, he has become one of the key components of the Russian starting 11 and he scored two goals in qualification for Brazil. His father is from Azerbaijan, but he refused to a call-up to concentrate on playing for Russia. Has the distinction of playing for four Moscow clubs, Spartak, FC Moscow, Dynamo and Lokomotiv.

Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow) Age 27; 25 caps. He spent most of his career with Lokomotiv, before moving to Spartak last summer, which did not prove popular with the fans of the Railwaymen. The central midfielder played one match at Euro 2012, but has only become a regular under Capello. A nephew of the former CSKA Moscow defender Valery Glushakov and is a big fan of Russian cuisine saying if he had not become a professional footballer, he would have become a chef.

Victor Faizulin (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 28; 16 caps. Born in the Far East city of Nakhodka, on the shore of the Sea of Japan. Joined Zenit in 2008 and is an attacking midfielder. He played his first match for the national team in August 2012, which was Capello's first match in charge. Replaced Andrey Arshavin as playmaker but lacks pace.

Oleg Shatov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 23; 4 caps. Only only started playing seriously at the age of 16, having previously played only futsal. He was called-up to the Russia squad for the first time in February 2013. Prefers a central midfield role but comfortable on either flank. Such is his versatility that he can also fill in as a holding midfielder if needed. Nicknamed "Yeltsin", because he looks like the former Russian president.

Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) Age 23; 30 caps. Burst onto the scene in 2008 as a 17 year-old. He is a technically gifted footballer, with an excellent shot and one of CSKA Moscow's key players. Scores regularly with three goals at Euro 2012. Has had his disciplinary problems, being sent off five times in his career.

Forwards

Alexander Kokorin (Dynamo Moscow) Age 23; 19 caps. Along with Dzagoev, Kokorin is seen as the most talented young footballer in Russia. Due to a lack of quality Russian forwards, he has seen his stock rise rapidly and can play as either a support striker or on the wing. In 2013 he moved to Anji, but did not play a single match before rejoining Dynamo. He is nicknamed "Bieber", as he resembles the Canadian pop star.

Alexander Kerzhakov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 31; 78 caps. One of the veterans and current leading scorer with 24 goals. He has improved his link-up play with age and is a key part of Capello's line-up. With 213 goals he is the most successful forward in the history of Russian football, while he scored five goals in qualifying. Likely to be the only member of the Russia squad to have appeared at a World Cup before, having played in 2002.

Fedor Smolov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 24; 5 caps. His inclusion is controversial as he has not lived up to his early billing unlike his Dynamo teammate, Kokorin. He married former Miss Russia Victoria Lopyreva last December.

Artem Dzyuba (Spartak Moscow) Age 25; 3 caps. Smolov's gain, is often Dzyuba's loss as one of the top marksmen in this season's Russian Premier League, is often overlooked by Capello. Being 1.96 meters tall, he offers Russia different options in attack, though he is also good with the ball at his feet.