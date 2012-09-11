Sept 10 A bus carrying Argentina's national
soccer team was pelted by stones in Lima on Monday on the eve of
their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Peru, according to media
reports.
Windows of the bus were broken but none of the players or
coaching staff were hurt in the incident outside the Estadio
Nacional where South American group leaders Argentina will meet
Peru (0125 GMT Wednesday).
"They threw bricks at us," Argentine Football Association
official Juan Carlos Crespi was quoted as saying in sports daily
Ole (www.ole.com.ar).
The Peruvian daily El Comercio (www.elcomercio.pe) said that
after the incident police reinforced their security operation
around the Argentine team's hotel in Lima's San Isidro district.
Tensions between the teams have risen amid reports Peru plan
to use a tight man-marking system to stifle Argentina captain
Lionel Messi.
Argentina beat Paraguay 3-1 in Cordoba on Friday while Peru
climbed off the bottom of the standings with a 2-1 home victory
over Venezuela.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Peter
Rutherford)