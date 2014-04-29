April 29 If Bosnia are to make an impact in their first major tournament as an independent nation, their top scorer and driving force Edin Dzeko will need to control his temper and fire on all cylinders on the pitch rather than in the dressing room.

Having propelled the Balkan country in qualifying with 10 goals in as many games, Dzeko drew the wrath of Bosnia's fans and coach Safet Susic during a 2-0 friendly defeat by Egypt in March, when he was jeered from the terraces and fell out with Susic.

The 28-year-old striker was denied a substitution request at halftime and then put on a tepid second-half display, prompting Susic to criticise him after the game in Innsbruck and made it clear that not even a hitman of Dzeko's calibre was indispensable.

That outburst against him was rare as he is regarded as a superstar in his home nation who grew up with the trappings of success as his father was also a professional footballer.

There is no doubt, however, that that blip will be forgotten and Dzeko will lead the line for Bosnia in the World Cup as their hopes of progressing to the last 16 largely rest on his lethal finishing and a devastatingly effective strike partnership with Vedad Ibisevic, who scored eight goals in qualifying.

Dzeko first appeared in the spotlight during a four-year spell at German side VfL Wolfsburg between 2007 and 2011, firing them to a shock Bundesliga league title in 2009 when he racked up 26 goals and 10 assists to form the most successful strike duo in Bundesliga history with team mate Grafite.

In 2010, he became the top scorer in Wolfsburg's history and ended his glorious spell with the club with a total of 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga appearances which earned him a move to Manchester City.

For the first time in his career, Dzeko found himself in an unfamiliar situation of facing stiff competition for a place in the starting line-up, with Italian coach Roberto Mancini often preferring to use him a substitute during his patchy 2009-2013 spell at the club.

The presence of acclaimed performers such as Sergio Aguero and more recently Alvaro Negredo, who arrived along with new coach Manuel Pellegrini during the European close season in 2013, has made it difficult for Dzeko to hold down a first team spot.

But he has battled valiantly and his perseverance has been rewarded with some goals that will long live in the memory of Manchester's blue half.

The most crucial one being the stoppage time equaliser at home to Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the 2011-12 season, when City won their first title since 1968 when Aguero scored a last-gasp winner to edge bitter cross-town rivals United on goal difference.

Dzeko inflicted more misery on United earlier that season, scoring two goals as a late substitute in City's 6-1 demolition of the defending champions at Old Trafford.

His international career has been equally impressive as illustrated by 33 goals in 60 games for Bosnia, with Dzeko making the most of supply routes provided by a talented midfield and Ibisevic's good movement off the ball.

If Dzeko can get going when the going gets tough in a group including Argentina, African champions Nigeria and Iran, his country may yet enjoy the kind of football success few pundits thought was possible after Bosnia emerged as an independent nation from the ashes of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

