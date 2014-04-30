BERLIN, April 30 Midfielder Mario Goetze has seen his reputation and career skyrocket in the past four years, winning Bundesliga titles and becoming Germany coach Joachim Loew's secret weapon.

The 2010 World Cup came too soon for the 21-year-old but he has since dazzled with his versatile and creative game.

He claimed two league titles at Borussia Dortmund, including the 2012 league and cup double, and helped them reach last season's Champions League final.

His performances earned him a mega-transfer to Bayern Munich last July where he has already secured this season's Bundesliga crown, with two more trophies in sight.

His rise through the Germany ranks has been equally spectacular with Loew opting at times to use the offensive midfielder as his lone striker.

Goetze seems to represent best what Loew has been striving to achieve.

The coach, who selected the youngest Germany squad in 76 years at the 2010 World Cup, has been working to make his side even more attack-minded, faster and more attractive.

Audacious in his game and with the ability to score from any position, Goetze, who is equally effective in slicing open defences with close-range passing, embodies these virtues.

With forwards Mario Gomez and Miroslav Klose nursing injuries for much of the season and fellow midfielder Mesut Ozil going through something of a slump in form, Goetze looks certain to be Germany's driving force in attack at the finals.

He was exactly that in their 1-0 friendly win over Chile in March. Goetze was on target to rescue a lacklustre Germany from embarrassment as their fans jeered.

The Germans have been drawn with Ghana, United States and Portugal in group G.

Goetze has been equally impressive for Bayern this season and formed a formidable attacking partnership with Germany team mate Thomas Mueller.

Adding winger Marco Reus to the equation means Goetze can unfurl all of his offensive talents, having two wingers who constantly shift positions and can wreak havoc after a chip, flick or pass from the young midfielder.

"We should not stick to specific positions," Goetze said last year. "We are flexible and we just need to occupy the spaces."

It is exactly this game that Loew, chasing Germany's first international title since the European Championship in 1996, wants to see in Brazil with players shifting positions, changing the balance of play and charging forward.

In Goetze he could not have found a better representative of Germany's "beautiful game". (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mike Collett)