WARSAW Oct 16 Poland have sacked coach Waldemar Fornalik after their failure to qualify for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, the Polish FA said on Wednesday.

Poland's 1-0 defeat in Ukraine last week meant they could not reach the 2014 tournament and they ended the campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Group H winners England at Wembley on Tuesday. Poland finished fourth with 13 points from 10 games.

"Waldemar Fornalik has ceased to carry out the functions of national team coach," the Polish FA said in a statement which thanked the 50-year-old former Poland defender for his "more than one year of work with the national team."

Fornalik, former coach of Polish club Ruch Chorzow, was appointed national team coach in July last year after Franciszek Smuda was sacked following his side's a dismal performance at the Euro 2012 tournament, which Poland co-hosted with Ukraine.

Polish FA chief Zbigniew Boniek, the former Poland international who also played for Juventus and AS Roma, will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ken Ferris)