WARSAW Oct 17 England missed the chance to go three points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group H when they laboured to a 1-1 draw with Poland on Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney's header via his shoulder from a Steven Gerrard corner just after the half hour mark put the visitors ahead but defender Kamil Glik levelled for the Poles, also heading home a corner with 20 minutes remaining.

England, who stretched their unbeaten run against Poland to 15 matches since 1973, top the group on eight points from four matches, with Montenegro second on seven having played a game less and Poland third on five from three.

The match had been scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch when officials failed to close the national stadium's roof despite a heavy rainstorm. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Ed Osmond)