WARSAW, March 22 Ukraine pulled ahead with two quick goals against hapless Poland and never looked back as they returned to contention in World Cup qualifying Group H with a 3-1 away win on Friday.

Poland and their porous defence looked stunned after Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleh Gusev put Ukraine 2-0 up inside seven minutes of the clash between the Euro 2012 co-hosts.

An 18th-minute goal from defender Lukasz Piszczek after a counter attack involving fellow Borussia Dortmund player Jakub Blaszczykowski was all Poland had to cheer in front of a capacity crowd at Warsaw's National Stadium.

Roman Zozulia netted Ukraine's third goal in the last minute of the first half.

"It wasn't difficult to prepare the team psychologically," said Ukraine coach Mykhailo Fomenko, in charge of his first international qualifier. "The boys had a debt with the fans and knew what they had to do."

Poland failed to stage a comeback despite controlling the ball in an uneventful second half.

"I have led teams for many years and I can't remember losing a match so early on," Poland's coach Waldemar Formalik said.

Poland host group outsiders San Marino on Tuesday while Ukraine, who have moved level with the Poles on five points from four games, welcome Moldova on Tuesday.

Montenegro top the group on 13 with England on 11.

