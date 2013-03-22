WARSAW, March 22 Ukraine pulled ahead with two quick goals against hapless Poland on Friday and never looked back as they returned to contention in World Cup qualifying Group H with a 3-1 away win on Friday.

Poland and their porous defence looked stunned after Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleh Gusev put Ukraine 2-0 up inside seven minutes of the match between the Euro 2012 co-hosts.

An 18th minute goal from defender Lukasz Piszczek after a counter attack involving fellow Borussia Dortmund player Jakub Blaszczykowski was all Poland had to cheer in front of a capacity crowd at Warsaw's National Stadium.

Roman Zozulia netted Ukraine's third goal in the last minute of the first half.

The Poles failed to stage a comeback despite controlling the ball in an uneventful second half, with goalkeeper Artur Boruc to thank for keeping the score at 3-1.

Poland host group outsiders San Marino on Tuesday while Ukraine, who have moved level with the Poles on five points from four games, welcome Moldova on Tuesday.

Montenegro top the group on 13. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Mark Meadows)