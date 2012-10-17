Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Oct 17 Poland 1 England 1 - World Cup qualifying Group H result.
In Warsaw
Scorers:
Poland: Kamil Glik 70
England: Wayne Rooney 31
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Poland: 22-Przemyslaw Tyton, 2-Kamil Glik, 8-Grzegorz Krychowiak, 7-Eugen Polanski, 14-Jakub Wawrzyniak, 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 27-Marcin Wasilewski, 13-Pawel Wszolek (18-Adrian Mierzejewski 63), 21-Kamil Grosicki (17-Arkadiusz Milik 82), 9-Robert Lewandowski, 10-Ludovic Obraniak (6-Ariel Borysiuk 90)
England: 1-Joe Hart; 3-Ashley Cole, 5-Phil Jagielka, 6-Joleon Lescott, 2-Glen Johnson; 8-Michael Carrick, 11-Tom Cleverley, 4-Steven Gerrard, 7-James Milner; 10-Wayne Rooney (17-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 73), 9-Jermain Defoe (22-Danny Welbeck 67)
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.