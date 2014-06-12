VATICAN CITY, June 12 Pope Francis is hoping the World Cup, which kicks off in Brazil later on Thursday, will be played in a spirit of fraternity and fair play, and be a sign of solidarity among peoples.

In a video message in Portuguese to fans and organisers in Brazil, the Argentine pope said that sport was no only a form of entertainment but above all a means to promote the good and build a more just, fraternal and peaceful society.

"My hope is that, besides being a sporting feast, the World Cup can become a feast of solidarity among peoples," he said in the message.

"Sport is a school of peace. It teaches us to build peace."

As archbishop of Buenos Aires, the pontiff was a keen supporter of the San Lorenzo soccer club.

The pope is an honorary member of the club nicknamed the Saints of Boedo for the barrio where they were founded by a group of young men that included a priest in 1908. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by John O'Brien)