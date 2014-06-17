(Adds quotes, background)

BRASILIA, June 17 Portugal left back Fabio Coentrao has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a thigh muscle injury, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid player was taken off during the second half of Monday's 4-0 defeat by Germany after stretching to try and control an over-hit pass.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Hugo Almeida also suffered muscular injuries during the match in Salvador but could play again in the tournament, the FPF said.

The FPF said in a statement that Coentrao had suffered a second degree strain on the adductor muscle in his right thigh.

"Due to the severity of the injury, he will be unfit for competitive football for a period which extends beyond the duration of the World Cup," it said.

The 26-year-old is playing at his second World Cup and his place in the team is likely to be taken by Andre Almeida.

Hugo Almeida went off injured in the first half and was reported to have a grade one strain in his left thigh. Patricio, who played the whole game, all suffered a thigh strain.

"Hugo Almeida and Rui Patrico's injuries have the possibility of a clinical recovery during the competition, and they have started programmes of rehabilitation," said the FPF. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Nigel Hunt)