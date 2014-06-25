BRASILIA, June 25 Portugal's World Cup match against Germany was played in conditions which are normally considered too hot for the beach, coach Paulo Bento said on Wednesday.

Bento said that his squad were told to avoid the beach during the middle of the day, yet had to play their game in the coastal city at 1300 local time.

"When we arrived in Salvador, they told us not to go on the beach at one o'clock because of the sun's rays," he told reporters.

"If it's not good for you to go on the beach, how can it be good for you to play football at that time of day?"

"I'm not saying that playing in these conditions is bad for Portugal, I'm saying that it's bad for all the national teams.

"After the World Cup, I think FIFA should get together with the medical departments of the national teams to find the best solution for footballers."

Portugal lost 4-0 to Germany in their opening Group G game.

They also had to play their match the United States, which ended 2-2, in the steamy tropical city of Manaus on Sunday.

Portugal must beat Ghana in Brasilia on Thursday and hope the game between Germany and the United States does not end in a draw to have any chance of qualifying.

World players' union FIFPro has repeatedly complained about the heat in the tropical regions of Brazil, where many matches have been played.

"The heat and humidity in the north of Brazil is proving quite a challenge for the players who, by their own admission, are clearly suffering in the conditions," said FIFPro last week.

"Even when faced by mounting evidence and strong views presented by the players, FIFPro sees a reluctance that FIFA is willing to adapt.

"What will it take for the players' views and their health to be taken seriously?" (Editing by Ed Osmond)