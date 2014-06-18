June 18 Portugal are still a great team despite their 4-0 humbling by Germany in their World Cup Group G opener, goalkeeper Beto told reporters on Wednesday.

"We haven't stopped being a great football team, a great national team just because we lost to Germany," Beto told reporters at the team's training camp outside Campinas. "We still believe in ourselves.

"It was a complicated defeat which has left its mark but we have to stay humble and look at what we did wrong.

"We also did some good things and we have to bear this in mind. We still depend on us. "

Portugal, semi-finalists at Euro 2012, face the U.S. in steamy Manaus on Sunday, badly needing a win to bounce back from Monday's mauling in Salvador.

"We have no choice but to prepare for the game against the United States as well as possible," said Beto. "We know its a delicate moment but we just depend on ourselves."

First-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio is doubtful for the match because of a thigh injury and it is not clear whether Beto or Eduardo would be his replacement.

Beto, who helped Sevilla win the Europa League with an outstanding performance in the final against Benfica, and Eduardo have had roughly the same amount of playing time in the run-up to the tournament.

They played 45 minutes each in the friendlies against Cameroon and Greece while Eduardo played the full 90 minutes against Ireland.

"Both myself and Eduardo have been with the national team for some time and, although we are not the first choice, we are ready and we will try to be the right solution.

"Unfortunately, Rui has a small problem but, if he doesn't recover, we are prepared." (Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)