LISBON Nov 8 Portugal's World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden is too close to call with neither side starting as favourite, coach Paulo Bento said on Friday in naming a squad he hopes will secure a place in Brazil next year.

Bento called up uncapped Sporting midfielder William Carvalho and also selected injury doubts Fabio Coentrao and Joao Pereira.

The two-legged clash pits dazzling Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo against Swedish talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bento predicted a "finely balanced playoff".

"It's going to be very complicated and competitive, there is no favourite between the two teams," he said.

Full backs Coentrao and Pereira will be evaluated on Monday.

"Pereira may be fit to play even before the first playoff match but we will see what happens over the weekend," Bento added.

"On Monday our doctors will do an evaluation and then we make a decision."

The coach praised Angolan-born Carvalho, a tall defensive midfielder who has flourished at Sporting this season.

"His quality and recent performances justified the call, which also has to do with his height which could be an influent aspect in the match," Bento said, alluding to the superior average height of the Swedes.

In attack, Galatasaray's teenage winger Bruma and Braga's Eder were chosen ahead of recent picks Danny and Nelson Oliveira.

Portugal host the first leg at Lisbon's Luz stadium on Nov. 15 (1945 GMT) and travel to Stockholm four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Rui Patricio (Sporting), Eduardo (Braga).

Defenders: Joao Pereira (Valencia), Ricardo Costa (Valencia), Andre Almeida (Benfica), Antunes (Malaga), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Pepe (Real Madrid), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Luis Neto (Zenit St Petersburg).

Midfielders: Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev), William Carvalho (Sporting), Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Ruben Micael (Braga), Josue (Porto).

Forwards: Nani (Manchester United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Helder Postiga (Valencia), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Eder (Braga), Varela (FC Porto), Bruma (Galatasaray). (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)