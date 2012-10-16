LISBON Oct 16 A late Helder Postiga goal saved Portugal from an embarrassing defeat on the night Cristiano Ronaldo won his 100th cap as they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland in World Cup Group F qualifying on Tuesday.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn gave the Irish a shock lead when he made the most of a fast counter attack in the 30th minute.

Postiga then grabbed the equaliser with 11 minutes to go on a rain-drenched pitch at the Dragao Stadium.

Portugal now have seven points from four games, five adrift of group leaders Russia. The Irish are on two points.

