LISBON, June 7 An early Helder Postiga tap-in gave Portugal a precious 1-0 home win over Russia at the Luz stadium on Friday that injected life into their World Cup qualification hopes and sent them temporarily top of Group F.

Postiga scored the opener after only nine minutes of the match on an unseasonably cold evening in Lisbon, pouncing on an inviting Miguel Veloso free kick from the left for his 26th goal for Portugal.

After some under-par performances, the win means the hosts maintained their hopes of qualifying for what is for them a particularly special World Cup in 2014 in Portuguese-speaking Brazil.

Portugal provisionally go top of group F, three points ahead of third-placed Israel and two in front of Russia who are still favourites to win the group with two games in hand. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Alison Wildey)