LISBON Nov 15 A late flying header from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 1-0 win over Sweden in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff on Friday.

Ronaldo bravely dived low to meet Miguel Veloso's cross with an intelligent header in the 82nd minute of a match with plenty of chances for both teams, particularly in the first period.

Sweden had several chances in the first half before Portugal took control after the break in a feisty encounter at the Luz stadium.

The second leg will be played in Stockholm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Brian Homewood)