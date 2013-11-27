LISBON, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Portugal: Form and Prospects The mood in the Portuguese camp could hardly be more ebullient as they reached their eighth consecutive international tournament in style, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo netting all four goals of their 4-2 aggregate playoff win over Sweden. But in fact, the Portuguese endured a difficult qualification, held to unexpected draws with Northern Ireland and Israel, and forced to the playoff after losing Group F's top spot to Russia. They also reached the previous two tournaments, Euro 2012 and the 2010 World Cup, via the playoffs, with wins over Bosnia. The technically-savvy Portuguese are expected to go at least beyond the group phase but, on a good day, can beat any team and may fancy breaking their record of a third place finish in 1966 that showcased Benfica great Eusebio. It's in their DNA to play a possession game, ripping defenders apart with short passing but, these day, they can also mix this with long passes into space for the pacy likes of Ronaldo and Nani to run on to. After Ronaldo, midfield dynamo Joao Moutinho has become the most influential player in the team, dictating pace, tirelessly recovering balls and delivering pinpoint assists. Joao Pereira and Fabio Coentrao are two energetic full backs who enjoy pumping forward, and they have in Pepe and Bruno Alves a fiery, intense, duo of centre backs. Although Ronaldo can conjure up a goal from nothing, coach Paulo Bento has recognised they are chronically wasteful upfront where strikers Helder Postiga and Hugo Almeida are often less than clinical. Experienced players like Raul Meireles (30), Bruno Alves (31), Postiga (31), Nani (27) and Miguel Veloso (27) are part of a generation that guided Portugal to a fourth place in the 2006 Germany World Cup and the semi finals of Euro 2012. Coach: Paulo Bento The no non-sense Paulo Bento, a combative defensive midfielder as a player, successfully drove his national team to a second big tournament under his reign. The fans sometimes criticize him for a conservative approach to the game, sticking to a similar set of players over the qualifying campaign and overly cautious in substitutions. But the fact is that he delivered so far. He picked up the pieces when Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifying hopes were in shambles and was dubbed their "miracle worker", qualifying twice through a playoff. Bento, 44, has also been involved in some fallouts, including spats with defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Jose Bosingwa who left the squad under his helm. Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly be one of the main showmen of the whole tournament. He has underperformed in big tournaments in the past, scoring only once at Euro 2008 and the World Cups in Germany and South Africa. But he upped his game in Euro 2012, scoring three times before Portugal were knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the semi-finals. Now 28 and at the peak of his physical powers, his goals proved vital in qualifying, scoring two hat-tricks as he took his goal tally for Portugal to 47, sharing the mark with Pauleta at the top of the national side's scoring chart. With 109 caps, 18 fewer than Portugal's record holder Luis Figo, the Madeira-born Ronaldo seems set to break all the national team records. Ronaldo's drive seems as great as ever and his array of pace, tricks, dummies and clinical finishing are bound to steal many headlines next summer as will the rivalry with his Argentine nemesis Lionel Messi. How they qualified: Runners-up European Group F 2012 Sept 7 Luxembourg A W 1-2 Ronaldo, Postiga Sept 11 Azerbaijan H W 3-0 Varela, Postiga, Alves Oct 12 Russia A L 0-1 Oct 16 Northern Ireland H D 1-1 Postiga 2013 March 22 Israel A D 3-3 Alves, Postiga, Coentrao March 26 Azerbaijan A W 2-0 Alves, Almeida June 7 Russia H W 1-0 Postiga Sept 6 Northern Ireland A W 4-2 Alves, Ronaldo 3 Oct 11 Israel H D 1-1 Costa Oct 15 Luxembourg H W 3-0 Varela, Nani, Postiga Playoff Nov 15 Sweden H W 1-0 Ronaldo Nov 19 Sweden A W 3-2 Ronaldo 3 World Cup record: Previous appearances: 5 (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010) Best performance: Semi finals 1966 (3rd), 2006 (4th) Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 33-1 (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mike Collett)