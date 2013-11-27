LISBON, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Portugal:
Form and Prospects
The mood in the Portuguese camp could hardly be more
ebullient as they reached their eighth consecutive international
tournament in style, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo netting all
four goals of their 4-2 aggregate playoff win over Sweden.
But in fact, the Portuguese endured a difficult
qualification, held to unexpected draws with Northern Ireland
and Israel, and forced to the playoff after losing Group F's top
spot to Russia.
They also reached the previous two tournaments, Euro 2012
and the 2010 World Cup, via the playoffs, with wins over Bosnia.
The technically-savvy Portuguese are expected to go at least
beyond the group phase but, on a good day, can beat any team and
may fancy breaking their record of a third place finish in 1966
that showcased Benfica great Eusebio.
It's in their DNA to play a possession game, ripping
defenders apart with short passing but, these day, they can also
mix this with long passes into space for the pacy likes of
Ronaldo and Nani to run on to.
After Ronaldo, midfield dynamo Joao Moutinho has become the
most influential player in the team, dictating pace, tirelessly
recovering balls and delivering pinpoint assists.
Joao Pereira and Fabio Coentrao are two energetic full backs
who enjoy pumping forward, and they have in Pepe and Bruno Alves
a fiery, intense, duo of centre backs.
Although Ronaldo can conjure up a goal from nothing, coach
Paulo Bento has recognised they are chronically wasteful upfront
where strikers Helder Postiga and Hugo Almeida are often less
than clinical.
Experienced players like Raul Meireles (30), Bruno Alves
(31), Postiga (31), Nani (27) and Miguel Veloso (27) are part of
a generation that guided Portugal to a fourth place in the 2006
Germany World Cup and the semi finals of Euro 2012.
Coach: Paulo Bento
The no non-sense Paulo Bento, a combative defensive
midfielder as a player, successfully drove his national team to
a second big tournament under his reign.
The fans sometimes criticize him for a conservative approach
to the game, sticking to a similar set of players over the
qualifying campaign and overly cautious in substitutions. But
the fact is that he delivered so far.
He picked up the pieces when Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifying
hopes were in shambles and was dubbed their "miracle worker",
qualifying twice through a playoff.
Bento, 44, has also been involved in some fallouts,
including spats with defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Jose
Bosingwa who left the squad under his helm.
Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly be one of the main
showmen of the whole tournament.
He has underperformed in big tournaments in the past,
scoring only once at Euro 2008 and the World Cups in Germany and
South Africa.
But he upped his game in Euro 2012, scoring three times
before Portugal were knocked out by eventual winners Spain in
the semi-finals.
Now 28 and at the peak of his physical powers, his goals
proved vital in qualifying, scoring two hat-tricks as he took
his goal tally for Portugal to 47, sharing the mark with Pauleta
at the top of the national side's scoring chart.
With 109 caps, 18 fewer than Portugal's record holder Luis
Figo, the Madeira-born Ronaldo seems set to break all the
national team records.
Ronaldo's drive seems as great as ever and his array of
pace, tricks, dummies and clinical finishing are bound to steal
many headlines next summer as will the rivalry with his
Argentine nemesis Lionel Messi.
How they qualified: Runners-up European Group F
2012
Sept 7 Luxembourg A W 1-2 Ronaldo, Postiga
Sept 11 Azerbaijan H W 3-0 Varela, Postiga,
Alves
Oct 12 Russia A L 0-1
Oct 16 Northern Ireland H D 1-1 Postiga
2013
March 22 Israel A D 3-3 Alves, Postiga,
Coentrao
March 26 Azerbaijan A W 2-0 Alves, Almeida
June 7 Russia H W 1-0 Postiga
Sept 6 Northern Ireland A W 4-2 Alves, Ronaldo 3
Oct 11 Israel H D 1-1 Costa
Oct 15 Luxembourg H W 3-0 Varela, Nani,
Postiga
Playoff
Nov 15 Sweden H W 1-0 Ronaldo
Nov 19 Sweden A W 3-2 Ronaldo 3
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 5 (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010)
Best performance: Semi finals 1966 (3rd), 2006 (4th)
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 33-1
(Writing by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mike Collett)