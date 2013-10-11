Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LISBON Oct 11 Portugal's hopes of securing automatic qualification for next year's World Cup suffered a major blow on Friday when a late blunder by goalkeeper Rui Patricio gifted Israel a 1-1 draw in their Group F qualifier.
The result is enough to guarantee Portugal a playoff spot but victory would have kept them a point behind leaders Russia before Tuesday's final round of matches.
It means Portugal have 18 points from nine games before hosting Luxembourg, while Russia have three points more before they travel to Azerbaijan. Russia have a vastly superior goal difference, meaning they will most likely qualify automatically whatever happens on Tuesday.
A first-half goal from Portugal centre back Ricardo Costa was cancelled by Eden Ben Basat's easy chip for the visitors in the 85th minute.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.