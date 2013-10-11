LISBON Oct 11 Portugal's hopes of securing automatic qualification for next year's World Cup suffered a major blow on Friday when a late blunder by goalkeeper Rui Patricio gifted Israel a 1-1 draw in their Group F qualifier.

The result is enough to guarantee Portugal a playoff spot but victory would have kept them a point behind leaders Russia before Tuesday's final round of matches.

It means Portugal have 18 points from nine games before hosting Luxembourg, while Russia have three points more before they travel to Azerbaijan. Russia have a vastly superior goal difference, meaning they will most likely qualify automatically whatever happens on Tuesday.

A first-half goal from Portugal centre back Ricardo Costa was cancelled by Eden Ben Basat's easy chip for the visitors in the 85th minute.

