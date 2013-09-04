(Adds Adrien Silva call-up)

LISBON, Sept 4 Portugal called up forward Nelson Oliveira and uncapped trio Adrien Silva, Lica and Anthony Lopes for Friday's World Cup Group F qualifier against Northern Ireland to replace players who are sidelined through injury.

The changes announced by the Portuguese Football Federation came after midfielders Ruben Micael and Danny, forward Hugo Almeida and goalkeeper Beto were ruled out.

Stade Rennes striker Oliveira and Porto winger Lica are in great shape after good starts to the seasons at their clubs, with 22-year-old Oliveira netting three league goals and 24-year-old Lica one.

Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Lopes, 22, replaces second-choice keeper Beto in the squad while 24-year-old Silva, who has caught the eye as the boss of Sporting's midfield, was called in for Braga's Micael.

Group leaders Portugal are favourites to win the match in Belfast but Paulo Bento's team will, however, be wary of a fiery Northern Ireland side who held them to a 1-1 draw last year and shocked Russia 1-0 in Belfast last month.

Portugal top Group F with 14 points from seven matches, two points above second-placed Russia, who have one game in hand. Israel are third with 11 and Northern Ireland are fourth with six. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Sonia Oxley)