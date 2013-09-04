LISBON, Sept 4 Portugal called up 22-year-old forward Nelson Oliveira and uncapped duo Lica and Anthony Lopes to replace injured players Danny, Hugo Almeida and Beto in the squad for Friday's World Cup Group F qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Stade Rennes striker Oliveira and Porto winger Lica are in great shape after good starts to the seasons at their clubs, with Oliveira netting three league goals and 24-year-old Lica one.

Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Lopes, 22, replaces second-choice keeper Beto in the squad.

The changes were announced by the Portuguese Football Federation ahead of the match in Belfast, which group leaders Portugal are favourites to win.

Paulo Bento's team will, however, be wary of a fiery Northern Ireland side who held them to a 1-1 draw last year and shocked Russia 1-0 in Belfast last month.

Portugal top Group F with 14 points from seven matches, two points above second-placed Russia, who have one game in hand. Israel are third with 11 and Northern Ireland are fourth with six. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Sonia Oxley)