LISBON Oct 9 Portugal have called up Braga midfielder Custodio to replace injured Raul Meireles in their squad for the World Cup Group F qualifying matches against Israel and Luxembourg.

Meireles, who plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, has sustained an injury to his right thigh, the Portuguese Football Federation said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a string of injuries affecting Portugal who will be forced to deploy an untried defence against Israel on Friday.

Right backs Joao Pereira and Miguel Lopes, as well as centre back Bruno Alves were all ruled out with knocks. Left back Fabio Coentrao and striker Helder Postiga are suspended.

Custodio, 30, is not a frequent pick but did feature for Portugal at Euro 2012. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)