Oct 16 Portugal 1 Northern Ireland 1 - World Cup qualifying Group F result.
In Porto
Scorers:
Portugal: Helder Postiga 79
Northern Ireland: Niall McGinn 30
Teams:
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira (20-Eder 74), 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 19-Miguel Lopes (10-Ruben Amorim 46); 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho, 15-Ruben Micael (18-Silvestre Varela 61); 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo.
Northern Ireland: 12-Roy Carroll; 3-Ryan McGivern, 4-Craig Cathcart, 5-Jonny Evans, 6-Christopher Baird, 8-Steven Davis, 10-Kyle Lafferty, 11-Corry Evans, 18-Aaron Hughes, 14-Niall McGinn, 16-Oliver Norwood.
Referee: Thorsten Kinhoefer (Germany) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)