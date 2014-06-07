LISBON, June 7 Since August 1, 2012, Portugal have played 20 matches with 11 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats, with a goal tally of 38-21 2012 Aug 15 F Panama Paro W 2-0 Oliveira,
Ronaldo Sep 7 WCQ Luxemburg Luxemburg W 2-1 Ronaldo, Postiga Sep 11 WCQ Azerbaijan Braga W 3-0 Varela, Postiga,
Bruno Alves Oct 12 WCQ Russia Moscow L 0-1 Oct 16 WCQ N.Ireland Porto D 1-1 Postiga Nov 14 F Gabon Libreville D 2-2 Pizzi, Almeida 2013 Feb 6 F Ecuador Guimaraes L 2-3 Ronaldo, Postiga Mar 22 WCQ Israel Tel Aviv D 3-3 Bruno Alves,
Postiga,
Coentrao Mar 26 WCQ Azerbaijan Baku W 2-0 Bruno Alves,
Almeida Jun 7 WCQ Russia Lisbon W 1-0 Postiga Jun 10 F Croatia Geneva W 1-0 Ronaldo Aug 14 F Netherlands Faro D 1-1 Ronaldo Sep 6 WCQ N.Ireland Belfast W 4-2 Bruno Alves,
Ronaldo 3 Sep 10 F Brazil Boston L 1-3 Meireles Oct 11 WCQ Israel Lisbon D 1-1 Ricardo Costa Oct 15 WCQ Luxemburg Coimbra W 3-0 Varela, Nani,
Postiga Nov 15 WCQ Sweden Lisbon W 1-0 Ronaldo Nov 19 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 3-2 Ronaldo 3 2014 Mar 5 F Cameroon Leixoes W 5-1 Ronaldo 2,
Meireles,
Coentrao, Edinho May 31 F Greece Lisbon D 0-0
Key: F: - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier. (Edited by Michael Hann and Mike Collett)