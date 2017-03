COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil Dec 5 FIFA on Thursday announced a 37 per cent increase in the prize money for the World Cup finals from $420 million in 2010 to $576 million at next year's tournament in Brazil.

The winners will pocket $35 million compared to $30 million four years ago, with the runners-up taking home $25 million.

The decision was announced by FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke at a news conference following the FIFA executive committee which ended on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)