Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
DOHA Feb 25 Soccer clubs will not be offered compensation for losing players to a 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, FIFA's secretary general Jerome Valcke told reporters on Wednesday.
The proposed dates for the event, over November and December, are set to be ratified by FIFA next month. They would cause a disruption in many lucrative domestic leagues, most notably in Europe.
On Tuesday European Clubs' Association (ECA) chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Europe's clubs would seek financial compensation, but Valcke ruled that out following a meeting of a FIFA task force in the Qatari capital.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".