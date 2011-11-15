DOHA Nov 15 Leaders Iran's passage into
round four of Asian World Cup qualifying was secured when 2022
hosts Qatar were held to a 0-0 draw by gulf rivals Bahrain in a
Group E qualifier on Tuesday.
Bahrain, coached by former England winger Peter Taylor,
missed a glorious opportunity at the air-conditioned Al Sadd
Stadium as Dawood Saad hit the post in the 26th minute when it
looked easier to score.
Playmaker Khalfan Ibrahim fluffed Qatar's best opportunity
15 minutes from time when he drove a shot straight at keeper
Sayed Mohamed from 10 metres.
Ibrahim, the 2006 Asian player of the year, was the game's
outstanding performer.
The 15,000-capacity venue was only two-thirds full and the
small Bahrain contingent used drums and megaphones to drown out
the home support with non-stop chanting and singing.
The red replica shirts of the visiting supporters contrasted
with the Qatari fans' traditional white robes and their
unstinting support seemed to inspire the away team.
After the 2022 World Cup hosts dominated possession in the
early stages without creating any real chances, Bahrain took
control by winning a succession of corners.
The game then became bogged down in midfield before Qatar
carved out their best chance of the first half, an unmarked
Mohammed Kasola heading wildly over from an inswinging free kick
a minute before the break.
The second period was more open but both teams struggled to
create clear-cut opportunities and each wasted several free
kicks in promising areas.
Bahrain's Mohamed al-Alawi over-hit a simple pass that would
have left Abdulla Omar clean through on goal and Qatar survived
late pressure as the clock ticked down.
Qatar have nine points from five games, two behind Iran. The
two sides meet in their final group fixture in Tehran in
February.
Bahrain are third with six points from five matches. They
play bottom team Indonesia in their last game and could yet
catch Qatar.
Iran have 11 points after defeating Indonesia 4-1 in Jakarta
on Tuesday.
The top two qualify for the fourth round.
