DOHA Nov 15 Leaders Iran's passage into round four of Asian World Cup qualifying was secured when 2022 hosts Qatar were held to a 0-0 draw by gulf rivals Bahrain in a Group E qualifier on Tuesday.

Bahrain, coached by former England winger Peter Taylor, missed a glorious opportunity at the air-conditioned Al Sadd Stadium as Dawood Saad hit the post in the 26th minute when it looked easier to score.

Playmaker Khalfan Ibrahim fluffed Qatar's best opportunity 15 minutes from time when he drove a shot straight at keeper Sayed Mohamed from 10 metres.

Ibrahim, the 2006 Asian player of the year, was the game's outstanding performer.

The 15,000-capacity venue was only two-thirds full and the small Bahrain contingent used drums and megaphones to drown out the home support with non-stop chanting and singing.

The red replica shirts of the visiting supporters contrasted with the Qatari fans' traditional white robes and their unstinting support seemed to inspire the away team.

After the 2022 World Cup hosts dominated possession in the early stages without creating any real chances, Bahrain took control by winning a succession of corners.

The game then became bogged down in midfield before Qatar carved out their best chance of the first half, an unmarked Mohammed Kasola heading wildly over from an inswinging free kick a minute before the break.

The second period was more open but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and each wasted several free kicks in promising areas.

Bahrain's Mohamed al-Alawi over-hit a simple pass that would have left Abdulla Omar clean through on goal and Qatar survived late pressure as the clock ticked down.

Qatar have nine points from five games, two behind Iran. The two sides meet in their final group fixture in Tehran in February.

Bahrain are third with six points from five matches. They play bottom team Indonesia in their last game and could yet catch Qatar.

Iran have 11 points after defeating Indonesia 4-1 in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The top two qualify for the fourth round. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)