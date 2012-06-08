June 8 South Korea fought back from a goal down
to brush aside Qatar 4-1 in Doha on Friday to begin the fourth
round of World Cup qualifying with an away win.
The Koreans have played in the last seven tournament finals
and the quality of their football at the air-conditioned Al Sadd
Stadium suggested they would make it eight in Brazil in 2014.
Striker Lee Keun-ho (twice), defender Kwak Tae-hwi and
substitute Kim Shin-wook scored for the visitors who had too
much class for a limited Qatar side restricted to counter
attacking.
The victory put the Koreans top of Group A alongside Iran
with what looks like a straightforward match against the
lowest-ranked side left in Asian qualifying, Lebanon, at home on
Tuesday.
Qatar took the lead against the run of play in the 22nd
minute through a fine individual goal by Yousef Ahmad Ali.
The speedy Saudi Arabian-born striker outpaced defender Kwak
down the left, cut in and fired a low shot under goalkeeper Jung
Sung-ryong to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a surprise lead.
The Koreans, though, were not rattled and continued their
composed pass-and-move style and Kim Bo-kyung's left wing cross
was headed in three minutes later at the near post by striker
Lee Keun-ho.
The visitors continued to control possession and the
pressure told in the 55th minute when Kwak made up for his weak
defending earlier to nod in a corner at the near post.
Qatar were enraged 10 minutes later when they went 3-1 down
through Korean substitute Kim Shin-wook even though Lee
Dong-gook, who provided the assist, looked offside in the
build-up.
The hosts lost their discipline in the final stages with a
number of rash tackles.
Blond striker Lee Keun-ho was then left unmarked to head his
second with 10 minutes remaining after a corner bounced across
the goalmouth.
Qatar, who won in Lebanon on Sunday, have little time to
dwell on the defeat with an away trip coming up against Iran on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Tony
Jimenez)