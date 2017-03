ZURICH Oct 4 FIFA has launched a "consultation process" to decide whether to stage the 2022 World Cup in Qatar outside the traditional June-July slot and will not make a decision until next year, president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

"The executive committee decided to launch a consultation process among main stakeholders for Qatar 2022 dates," Blatter said on Twitter. "No decision will be taken before 2014 WC (World Cup)". (Editing by Clare Fallon)