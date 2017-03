PARIS Jan 8 The soccer World Cup will not be played in the summer months in Qatar in 2022, FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke said on Wednesday.

"The dates of the World Cup will not be in June or July. I think it will be played between November 15 and January 15 the latest," he told France Inter Radio. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)