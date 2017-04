ZURICH, March 19 The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played in November and December, with the final on Dec. 18, FIFA spokesman Walter de Gregorio told reporters on Thursday.

De Gregorio said the decision was taken by FIFA's executive committee following a recommendation by a task force.

He added: "In principle we will try to play in 28 days. The next stage will be to have talks...in particular related to the international match calendar."