Nov 21 The following is a list of teams who have qualified for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil: - - South America: Brazil (hosts) Argentina Colombia Chile Ecuador Uruguay - - Europe: Italy Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Germany Russia Bosnia England Spain Greece Croatia Portugal France - - Africa: Ivory Coast Nigeria Cameroon Ghana Algeria - - Asia: Australia Iran Japan South Korea - - North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica United States Honduras Mexico - - (Editing by Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)