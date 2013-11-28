ZURICH, Nov 28 Brazil clawed their way back into
the top 10 when FIFA published the November rankings on Thursday
ahead of next week's World Cup draw.
The World Cup hosts, who slumped to an all-time low of 22nd
in June, went back into the top 10 after winning the
Confederations Cup in July.
Brazil then slipped to 11th last month but friendly wins
over Honduras and Chile have taken them to 10th.
Soccer's ruling body FIFA is using October's rankings as the
primary yardstick for next week's draw so Brazil's ups and downs
will have no impact on their status among the top seeds for the
World Cup.
World champions Spain maintained the number one spot they
have held since July 2008 followed by Germany, Argentina and
Colombia.
Thanks to their two wins over Sweden in the World Cup
playoffs, Portugal have also climbed back into the top 10.
All the nations in the top 20, except for Ukraine, have
booked their tickets to Brazil next year.
The leading eight seeded teams for the draw are Brazil,
Spain, Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Belgium, South American
champions Uruguay and Switzerland.
FIFA will announce the second, third and fourth-ranked
seeded nations before the draw in Salvador da Bahia on Dec. 6.
Top 10 and rankings of World Cup qualifiers outside the
leading 10:
(Last month's positions in parentheses):
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) Argentina
4. (4) Colombia
5. (14) Portugal
6. (6) Uruguay
7. (8) Italy
8. (7) Switzerland
9. (8) Netherlands
10. (11) Brazil
Rankings of remaining World Cup qualifiers:
11. Belgium
12. Greece
13. England
14. United States
15. Chile
16. Croatia
17. Ivory Coast
19. France
20. Mexico
21. Bosnia
22. Russia
23. Ecuador
24. Ghana
26. Algeria
31. Costa Rica
36. Nigeria
41. Honduras
45. Iran
48. Japan
51. Cameroon
54. South Korea
59. Australia
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)