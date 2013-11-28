ZURICH, Nov 28 Brazil clawed their way back into the top 10 when FIFA published the November rankings on Thursday ahead of next week's World Cup draw. The World Cup hosts, who slumped to an all-time low of 22nd in June, went back into the top 10 after winning the Confederations Cup in July. Brazil then slipped to 11th last month but friendly wins over Honduras and Chile have taken them to 10th. Soccer's ruling body FIFA is using October's rankings as the primary yardstick for next week's draw so Brazil's ups and downs will have no impact on their status among the top seeds for the World Cup. World champions Spain maintained the number one spot they have held since July 2008 followed by Germany, Argentina and Colombia. Thanks to their two wins over Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, Portugal have also climbed back into the top 10. All the nations in the top 20, except for Ukraine, have booked their tickets to Brazil next year. The leading eight seeded teams for the draw are Brazil, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Belgium, South American champions Uruguay and Switzerland. FIFA will announce the second, third and fourth-ranked seeded nations before the draw in Salvador da Bahia on Dec. 6. Top 10 and rankings of World Cup qualifiers outside the leading 10: (Last month's positions in parentheses): 1. (1) Spain 2. (2) Germany 3. (3) Argentina 4. (4) Colombia 5. (14) Portugal 6. (6) Uruguay 7. (8) Italy 8. (7) Switzerland 9. (8) Netherlands 10. (11) Brazil Rankings of remaining World Cup qualifiers: 11. Belgium 12. Greece 13. England 14. United States 15. Chile 16. Croatia 17. Ivory Coast 19. France 20. Mexico 21. Bosnia 22. Russia 23. Ecuador 24. Ghana 26. Algeria 31. Costa Rica 36. Nigeria 41. Honduras 45. Iran 48. Japan 51. Cameroon 54. South Korea 59. Australia (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)