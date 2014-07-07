Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 FIFA has rejected a German newspaper allegation that World Cup referees have been instructed to hold off from showing yellow cards to players.
Tabloid newspaper Bild reported on Monday that there was a "secret arrangement" to limit the number of cards and referees who did not adhere to the accord would not be selected for further games at the tournament.
The newspaper questioned if the alleged policy was partly responsible for the injury to Neymar in Brazil's quarter-final against Colombia, which produced 54 fouls and only four yellow cards.
Neymar suffered a fractured vertebra following a tackle by Colombia's Juan Camilo Zuniga in the second half and has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.
"You can question and criticise the refereeing but that is not my point. To say that behind this lies a plan, to make the game more dynamic and more spectacular... that is something we cannot accept," FIFA spokesman Walter de Gregorio told reporters. "It's totally unacceptable.
"This is important because this goes into the core of our business," he added.
"Protecting the main actors (players) is the most important thing we have to do. It's only a German tabloid but it has already been reported by a few newspapers in Brazil."
"The players are the main actors, if Neymar is not playing in the semi-finals and the final, it's not good for FIFA." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8