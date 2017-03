ALGIERS, April 30 Since August 1, 2012, Algeria have played 16 matches, won 9, drawn 3 and lost 4, with a goal tally of 22-13 2012 Sep 9 CANQ Casablanca Libya W 1-0 Soudani Oct 14 CANQ Blida Libya W 2-0 Soudani, Slimani Nov 11 F Algiers Bosnia L 0-1 2013 Jan 12 F Johannesburg S.Africa D 0-0 Jan 22 CAN Tunisia Rustenburg L 0-1 Jan 26 CAN Togo Rustenburg L 0-2 Jan 30 CAN Ivory Coast Rustenburg D 2-2 Feghouli (p), Soudani Mar 26 WCQ Blida Benin W 3-1 Feghouli, Taider, Slimani Jun 2 F Blida B.Faso W 2-0 Soudani, Slimani Jun 9 WCQ Porto Novo Benin W 3-1 Slimani 2, Ghilas Jun 16 WCQ Kigali Rwanda W 1-0 Taider Aug 14 F Blida Guinea D 2-2 Guedioura, Djabou Sep 10 WCQ Blida Mali W 1-0 Soudani Oct 12 WCQ Ouagadougou B.Faso L 2-3 Feghouli, Medjani Nov 19 WCQ Blida B.Faso W 1-0 Bougherra 2014 Mar 5 F Blida Slovenia W 2-0 Soudani, Taider Note: FIFA recognised a match against Mauritania in May 2014 but Algeria's team was restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international. Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, edited by Mike Collett)