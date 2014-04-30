BRUSSELS, April 30 Since August 1, 2012, Belgium
have played 18 matches, won 11, drawn 4 and lost 3, with a goal
tally of 33-18:
2012
Aug 15 F Netherlands Brussels W 4-2 Benteke,
Mertens, Lukaku,
Vertonghen
Sep 7 WCQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Kompany,
Vertonghen
Sep 11 WCQ Croatia Brussels D 1-1 Gillet
Oct 12 WCQ Serbia Belgrade W 3-0 Benteke,
De Bruyne,
Mirallas
Oct 16 WCQ Scotland Brussels W 2-0 Benteke, Kompany
Nov 14 F Romania Bucharest L 1-2 Benteke
2013
Feb 6 F Slovakia Bruges W 2-1 Hazard (p), Mertens
Mar 22 WCQ Macedonia Skopje W 2-0 Hazard (p) DeBruyne
Mar 26 WCQ Macedonia Brussels W 1-0 Hazard
May 29 F U.S. Cleveland W 4-2 Mirallas, Fellaini
Benteke 2
Jun 7 WCQ Serbia Brussels W 2-1 De Bruyne, Fellaini
Aug 14 F France Brussels D 0-0
Sep 6 WCQ Scotland Glasgow W 2-0 Defour, Mirallas
Oct 11 WCQ Croatia Zagreb W 2-1 Lukaku 2
Oct 15 WCQ Wales Brussels D 1-1 De Bruyne
Nov 14 F Colombia Brussels L 0-2
Nov 19 F Japan Brussels L 2-3 Mirallas,
Alderweireld
2014
Mar 5 F Ivory Coast Brussels D 2-2 Fellaini, Nainggolan
Key: F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier
