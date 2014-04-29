ROME, April 29 Since August 1, 2012, Italy have played 25 matches with 9 wins, 11 draws and 5 defeats, with a goal tally of 44-34. 2012 Aug 15 F England Bern L 1-2 De Rossi Sep 7 WCQ Bulgaria Sofia D 2-2 Osvaldo 2 Sep 11 WCQ Malta Modena W 2-0 Destro, Peluso Oct 12 WCQ Armenia Yerevan W 3-1 Pirlo, De Rossi, Osvaldo Oct 16 WCQ Denmark Milan W 3-1 Montolivo, De Rossi, Balotelli Nov 14 F France Parma L 1-2 El Shaaraway 2013 Feb 6 F Netherlands Amsterdam D 1-1 Verratti Mar 21 F Brazil Geneva D 2-2 De Rossi, Balotelli Mar 26 WCQ Malta Valetta W 2-0 Balotelli 2 (1p) May 31 F San Marino Bologna W 4-0 Poli, Gilardino, Pirlo, Aquilani Jun 7 WCQ Czech Republic Prague D 0-0 Jun 11 F Haiti Rio D 2-2 Giaccherini, Marchisio Jun 16 CC Mexico Rio W 2-1 Pirlo, Balotelli Jun 20 CC Japan Recife W 4-3 De Rossi, Uchida (og) Balotelli (p) Giovinco Jun 22 CC Brazil Salvador L 2-4 Giaccherini, Chiellini Jun 27 CC Spain Fortaleza D 0-0 (lost 6-7 on penalties) Jun 30 CC Uruguay Salvador D 2-2 Astori, Diamanti (won 3-2 on penalties) Aug 14 F Argentina Rome L 1-2 Insigne Sep 6 WCQ Bulgaria Palermo W 1-0 Gilardino Sep 10 WCQ Czech Republic Turin W 2-1 Chiellini, Balotelli(p) Oct 11 WCQ Denmark Copenhagen D 2-2 Osvaldo, Aquilani Oct 15 WCQ Armenia Naples D 2-2 Florenzi, Balotelli Nov 15 F Germany Milan D 1-1 Abate Nov 18 F Nigeria London D 2-2 Rossi, Giaccherini 2014 Mar 5 F Spain Madrid L 0-1 Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier; CC - Confederations Cup Note: The two Confederations Cup matches decided by penalties are counted as draws (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett)