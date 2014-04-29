Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
ROME, April 29 Since August 1, 2012, Italy have played 25 matches with 9 wins, 11 draws and 5 defeats, with a goal tally of 44-34. 2012 Aug 15 F England Bern L 1-2 De Rossi Sep 7 WCQ Bulgaria Sofia D 2-2 Osvaldo 2 Sep 11 WCQ Malta Modena W 2-0 Destro, Peluso Oct 12 WCQ Armenia Yerevan W 3-1 Pirlo, De Rossi, Osvaldo Oct 16 WCQ Denmark Milan W 3-1 Montolivo, De Rossi, Balotelli Nov 14 F France Parma L 1-2 El Shaaraway 2013 Feb 6 F Netherlands Amsterdam D 1-1 Verratti Mar 21 F Brazil Geneva D 2-2 De Rossi, Balotelli Mar 26 WCQ Malta Valetta W 2-0 Balotelli 2 (1p) May 31 F San Marino Bologna W 4-0 Poli, Gilardino, Pirlo, Aquilani Jun 7 WCQ Czech Republic Prague D 0-0 Jun 11 F Haiti Rio D 2-2 Giaccherini, Marchisio Jun 16 CC Mexico Rio W 2-1 Pirlo, Balotelli Jun 20 CC Japan Recife W 4-3 De Rossi, Uchida (og) Balotelli (p) Giovinco Jun 22 CC Brazil Salvador L 2-4 Giaccherini, Chiellini Jun 27 CC Spain Fortaleza D 0-0 (lost 6-7 on penalties) Jun 30 CC Uruguay Salvador D 2-2 Astori, Diamanti (won 3-2 on penalties) Aug 14 F Argentina Rome L 1-2 Insigne Sep 6 WCQ Bulgaria Palermo W 1-0 Gilardino Sep 10 WCQ Czech Republic Turin W 2-1 Chiellini, Balotelli(p) Oct 11 WCQ Denmark Copenhagen D 2-2 Osvaldo, Aquilani Oct 15 WCQ Armenia Naples D 2-2 Florenzi, Balotelli Nov 15 F Germany Milan D 1-1 Abate Nov 18 F Nigeria London D 2-2 Rossi, Giaccherini 2014 Mar 5 F Spain Madrid L 0-1 Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier; CC - Confederations Cup Note: The two Confederations Cup matches decided by penalties are counted as draws (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett)
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.