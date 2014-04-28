ABIDJAN, April 28 - Since August 1, 2012, Ivory Coast have played 16 matches, won 9, drawn 5 and lost 2, with a goal tally of 38-21:

2012 Aug 15 F Moscow Russia D 1-1 Gradel Sep 8 CANQ Abidjan Senegal W 4-2 Kalou, Gervinho,

Drogba(p), Gradel Nov 14 F Linz Austria W 3-0 Ya Konan, Drogba,

Traore

2013 Jan 14 F Abu Dhabi Egypt W 4-2 Gervinho 2, Traore,

Ya Konan Jan 22 CAN Rustenburg Togo W 2-1 Y Toure, Gervinho Jan 26 CAN Rustenburg Tunisia W 3-0 Gervinho, Y Toure,

Ya Konan Jan 30 CAN Rustenburg Algeria D 2-2 Drogba, Bony Feb 3 CAN Rustenburg Nigeria L 1-2 Tiote Mar 23 WCQ Abidjan Gambia W 3-0 Bony(p), Y Toure,

Kalou Jun 8 WCQ Banjul Gambia W 3-0 Bony, Traore, Y

Toure Jun 16 WCQ Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania W 4-2 Y Toure 2, Traore,

Bony Aug 14 F New York Mexico L 1-4 Drogba(p) Sep 7 WCQ Abidjan Morocco D 1-1 Drogba(p) Oct 12 WCQ Abidjan Senegal W 3-1 Drogba(p),Sane og,

Kalou Nov 16 WCQ Casablanca Senegal D 1-1 Kalou 2014 Mar 5 F Brussels Belgium D 2-2 Drogba, Gradel Note: The Africans Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar in October 2012 was abandoned after 60 minutes and the match result is not official and not included here.

FIFA recognised matches in the African Nations Championship qualifiers against Nigeria last July but the team selection was restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international.

Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mike Collett)