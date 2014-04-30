LISBON, April 30 Since August 1, 2012, Portugal
have played 19 matches with 11 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats, with
a goal tally of 38-21
2012
Aug 15 F Panama Paro W 2-0 Oliveira,
Ronaldo
Sep 7 WCQ Luxemburg Luxemburg W 2-1 Ronaldo, Postiga
Sep 11 WCQ Azerbaijan Braga W 3-0 Varela, Postiga,
Bruno Alves
Oct 12 WCQ Russia Moscow L 0-1
Oct 16 WCQ N.Ireland Porto D 1-1 Postiga
Nov 14 F Gabon Libreville D 2-2 Pizzi, Almeida
2013
Feb 6 F Ecuador Guimaraes L 2-3 Ronaldo, Postiga
Mar 22 WCQ Israel Tel Aviv D 3-3 Bruno Alves,
Postiga,
Coentrao
Mar 26 WCQ Azerbaijan Baku W 2-0 Bruno Alves,
Almeida
Jun 7 WCQ Russia Lisbon W 1-0 Postiga
Jun 10 F Croatia Geneva W 1-0 Ronaldo
Aug 14 F Netherlands Faro D 1-1 Ronaldo
Sep 6 WCQ N.Ireland Belfast W 4-2 Bruno Alves,
Ronaldo 3
Sep 10 F Brazil Boston L 1-3 Meireles
Oct 11 WCQ Israel Lisbon D 1-1 Ricardo Costa
Oct 15 WCQ Luxemburg Coimbra W 3-0 Varela, Nani,
Postiga
Nov 15 WCQ Sweden Lisbon W 1-0 Ronaldo
Nov 19 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 3-2 Ronaldo 3
2014
Mar 5 F Cameroon Leixoes W 5-1 Ronaldo 2,
Meireles,
Coentrao, Edinho
Key: F: - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.
