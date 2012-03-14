By Regan Doherty
| DOHA, March 14
DOHA, March 14 Soccer's ruling body FIFA
should specify regions where it would like to stage World Cups
so that nations outside those locations do not waste money on
losing bids, said English Premier League chairman Dave Richards.
"I believe England didn't understand the ground rules when
we went in - and paid the price," he told a conference in Doha
on Wednesday referring to the failed attempt to win the right to
stage the 2018 World Cup which will now be hosted by Russia.
"Why couldn't they (FIFA) have said, we want to take it to
the Gulf, to the eastern bloc? We spent 19 million pounds
($29.90 million) on that bid," added Richards in a reference to
Qatar's winning bid for the 2022 finals.
"When we went for it everybody believed we had a chance. But
as we went through it a pattern emerged that suggested maybe we
didn't."
Richards said players and fans would find it difficult to
cope with the extreme summer temperatures of the Gulf.
"I think Qatar did a fantastic job in getting the World
Cup," he added. "The big downside is the weather. Can we play a
World Cup in June?
"There are thousands and thousands of fans to consider and
you have to look at it. My medical people in England have talked
about the effect (the heat) will have on the players but you've
also got to look beyond the players to the fans."
Richards said the availability of alcohol was another issue
that would need to be addressed in advance of the 2022
tournament.
"If you don't do something about it you're starting to bury
your head in the sand a bit," he explained. "You've got to
address it.
"In terms of (balancing) cultures there's got to be a happy
medium. The English will acknowledge the culture of the Gulf but
in England (a beer) is our tradition, it's part of our
heritage."
Earlier on Wednesday, 2022 Supreme Committee Secretary
General Hassan Al Thawadi said Qatar was considering whether to
allow alcohol in stadiums at the World Cup before adding he did
not see a need for it. [ID: nL5E8EE400]
In his opening remarks Richards said "the British own the
game and we brought it to the rest of the world", though he
later backtracked and said all nations were now "custodians" of
the game.
($1 = 0.6355 British pounds)
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)