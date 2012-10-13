BUCHAREST Oct 13 Romania coach Victor Piturca, concerned by the speed and physical threat posed by Netherlands, is set to tinker with a winning team for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against the Group D leaders.

"We're exhausted after the match (in Turkey) and we must rebuild quickly," Piturca told reporters after their 1-0 win on Friday. "I plan to make at least two or three changes because the Netherlands are very strong physically."

Gheorghe Grozav scored late in the first half to give Romania their third consecutive victory in Group D, with a toothless Turkey providing them with few problems in Istanbul.

"We did well in both phases - we're almost perfect in defence and we attacked well in the first half," said Piturca. "But now we have to raise our physical level."

With some players not fully match fit, Piturca is likely to make changes to a side that will have to cope with the fast and aggressive play of the Dutch.

Grozav is a doubt after complaining of a muscle problem with experienced striker Adrian Mutu, who played less than 10 minutes against Turkey, likely to deputize for him.

Midfielder Bogdan Stancu, who also has a muscle problem, is another doubtful starter for the game at the National Arena and will probably be replaced by Alexandru Chipciu.

Romania, who are yet to concede a goal in the qualifying campaign, are second in the table with nine points from three games. Netherlands, who beat Andorra 3-0 on Friday, also have nine points and top the standings on goal difference.

Piturca, criticised at home for omitting in-form domestic strikers and instead calling up foreign-based forwards Mutu and Ciprian Marica, is setting his sights on a fourth consecutive win.

"I said clearly that I want six points from our matches against Turkey and Netherlands," said the 56-year-old. "We already won the first fight and we must concentrate on the clash with Netherlands now." (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia. Editing by Patrick Johnston)