BUCHAREST, March 15 Romania coach Victor Piturca left out injured striker Ciprian Marica when naming 12 overseas players for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in Hungary on March 22 and in the Netherlands four days later, the domestic federation (FRF) said on Friday.

Experienced keeper Bogdan Lobont, capped 82 times by Romania, midfielder Razvan Cocis and striker Ionut Mazilu were named in Piturca's preliminary squad but were then deemed surplus to requirements.

Schalke 04 forward Marica, who has scored 18 goals in 60 internationals, has not recovered in time after suffering a knee injury in January. The 27-year-old was replaced by uncapped Angers striker Claudiu Keseru.

Piturca will add the home-based players to his squad after this weekend's domestic league matches.

The much-anticipated visit to neighbours Hungary will be placed behind closed doors after Hungarian fans were found guilty by FIFA of anti-Semitic behaviour during a friendly game against Israel in August.

Romania, who have not qualified for the World Cup finals since 1998, are third in Group D with nine points from four matches, three points behind leaders Netherlands. Hungary are second, also with nine points. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)