BUCHAREST Oct 16 Romania do not mind who they play in next month's World Cup playoffs with Victor Piturca's men determined to end a 16-year wait for a place in the global showpiece.

"I looked at the (possible) opponents this morning and I think we have chances against every team," Piturca told GSP radio on Wednesday. "None of them are Netherlands after all."

Romania, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1998, finished second behind the Dutch in Group D and will meet Portugal, Greece, Croatia or Ukraine for a place in the tournament in Brazil next year.

"Portugal are the most dangerous as well as Greece, even if people say they're the easiest opponents," said Piturca. "They have a great experience."

Piturca reached a notable milestone on Tuesday when, with a 2-0 victory over Estonia, the 57-year-old former Steaua Bucharest striker became the first Romania coach to guide the side to 50 wins, surpassing Anghel Iordanescu who led the team on two occasions between 1993 and 2004.

Now in his third spell in charge, Piturca's team have been criticised for been overly tactical during the qualifying campaign but the coach said it was the end result that mattered and would not change his approach.

"We're going to be pragmatic in these two games, I'm not interested in the display."

Striker Ciprian Marica netted twice against Estonia to move fifth on the team's all-time scorers' list with 24 goals, behind Adrian Mutu and Gheorghe Hagi (35), Iuliu Bodola (31) and Viorel Moldovan (25).

AC Ajaccio forward Mutu, who was dropped by Piturca for the matches against Andorra and Estonia due to lack of match practice, said he expected to return to the squad for the playoffs.

"I want to play and I expect a phone call by Mr Piturca," Mutu, who has served two doping bans in his career, told local media.

"I hope we can make it to the finals. I'm sure we'll qualify if we play against Ukraine or Greece." (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Justin Palmer)