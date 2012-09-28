BUCHAREST, Sept 28 Adrian Mutu and Banel Nicolita, who have not played for Romania since February, have been recalled for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in Turkey on Oct. 12 and at home against Netherlands four days later.

Coach Victor Piturca included Mutu even though the controversial striker has made just one, 28-minute substitute appearance for new club AC Ajaccio since his protracted summer move to the Corsican club.

The 33-year-old Mutu, who scored 34 goals in 73 internationals and has served two doping bans in his career, broke his contract with Italy's Cesena to join the modest Corsican club and said he would score more goals in the French Ligue 1 than Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mutu and St Etienne midfielder Nicolita, capped 34 times by the Balkan country, last played for Romania in a 1-1 home draw against Uruguay in a friendly on Feb. 29.

Piturca, who will have to manage without injured AS Roma keeper Bogdan Lobont, called up 14 overseas players and will add nine home-based players to the squad next week.

Romania top Group D with six points from two matches after enjoying comfortable wins over Estonia and Andorra in their opening qualifiers. Netherlands are second, also on six points. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)