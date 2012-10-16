BUCHAREST Oct 16 Netherlands scored three first-half goals to crush Romania 4-1 and move three points clear in Group D in an incident-packed World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Dutch, who inflicted a first defeat on Romania, went ahead after eight minutes when home keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu punched the ball after an inswinging corner, only for Jeremain Lens to send a looping header beyond defenders from outside the penalty area.

Unmarked Bruno Martens made it 2-0 from close range after Rafael van der Vart delivered a precise free kick but when the visitors slightly reduced the tempo Romania hit back with a superb solo effort by sole striker Ciprian Marica.

The Dutch, who stretched their run to 12 World Cup qualifying wins in a row, restored their two-goal advantage in the dying seconds of the first half when Van der Vart converted a harshly-awarded penalty.

Robin van Persie completed the rout with an easy finish five minutes from time. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)