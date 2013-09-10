BUCHAREST, Sept 10 Turkey held on to beat Romania 2-0 in a tense World Cup qualifying Group D match on Tuesday to leapfrog their rivals in the close battle for the playoff spot.

Netherlands, who qualified for Brazil after a 2-0 win over Andorra on Tuesday, top the standings with 22 points from eight matches, followed by Hungary on 14 after they hammered Estonia 5-1. Turkey and Romania have 13 points each.

Turkey took the lead when striker Burak Yilmaz headed his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign midway through the first half.

Romania threatened to find an equaliser but Bogdan Stancu had a goal ruled out for offside 12 minutes after the break and substitute Adrian Popa hit the post midway through the second half.

Substitute Mevlut Erdinc then doubled Turkey's advantage in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a delightful curling shot that gave the hosts keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu no chance.

It was Turkey's second consecutive win since Fatih Terim began his third spell as coach last month, following their 5-0 thrashing of Andorra 5-0 in Kayseri on Friday.

Romania visit Andorra on Oct. 11 in their next qualifier and Turkey are away to Estonia. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Tom Bartlett)